Malaysia Masters 2025: Kidambi Srikanth into a final on BWF World Tour after six years - Highlights

The semi-final action of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament, Malaysia Masters 2025, took place at the Axiata Arena in KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Saturday

India had only representation in the semi-final stage as the former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was competing in the men's singles semifinal at 11:20 AM IST.

Before Malaysia, India hadn't found a finalist on the BWF World tour this year, but now Kidambi ended this long wait with a thrilling victory against young Yushi Tanaka of Japan.

As it happened: