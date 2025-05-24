Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2025: Kidambi Srikanth into a final on BWF World Tour after six years - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from Kidambi Srikanth's semifinal match at the 2025 Malaysia Masters on Saturday.

Kidambi Srikanth, Malaysia Masters 2025
Kidambi Srikanth in action at the semi-final of the Malaysia Masters 2025 (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 May 2025 6:50 AM GMT

The semi-final action of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament, Malaysia Masters 2025, took place at the Axiata Arena in KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Saturday

India had only representation in the semi-final stage as the former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was competing in the men's singles semifinal at 11:20 AM IST.

Before Malaysia, India hadn't found a finalist on the BWF World tour this year, but now Kidambi ended this long wait with a thrilling victory against young Yushi Tanaka of Japan.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-24 05:00:23
BadmintonBadminton World Federation
