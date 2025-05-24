Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2025: Kidambi Srikanth into a final on BWF World Tour after six years - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from Kidambi Srikanth's semifinal match at the 2025 Malaysia Masters on Saturday.
The semi-final action of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament, Malaysia Masters 2025, took place at the Axiata Arena in KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Saturday
India had only representation in the semi-final stage as the former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was competing in the men's singles semifinal at 11:20 AM IST.
Before Malaysia, India hadn't found a finalist on the BWF World tour this year, but now Kidambi ended this long wait with a thrilling victory against young Yushi Tanaka of Japan.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 24 May 2025 6:34 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth into the final of a BWF World Tour tournament after six years
The Former World No.1, Kidambi Srikanth, announced his arrival on the world stage and reached the final of the Malaysia Masters in a fighting two-game encounter against a young opponent.
This will be Kidambi's first final on the circuit after 2019. Also, this will be the first final of the year for any Indian shuttler in 2025.
Kidambi had to overcome a big deficit of five points in the second game to close the match in straight games, which he has done despite missing out on two match-point opportunities
Final Score: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 21-18, 24-22 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:26 AM GMT
Kidambi into the final after a thrilling two-game encounter
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 24-22 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:24 AM GMT
A powerful body smash from Tanaka, saves another match point to level score
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 22-22 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:22 AM GMT
Tanaka also misses the winner as scores are back on level terms
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 21-21 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:22 AM GMT
The match entered the extra points as Kidambi failed to convert the match point
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 20-20 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:20 AM GMT
Kidambi is just two points away from the final
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 19-18 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:18 AM GMT
The match is closely poised on level terms as Kidambi makes couple of errors
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 17-17 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:18 AM GMT
Another brilliant point of the net play from Kidambi
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 17-15 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)
- 24 May 2025 6:15 AM GMT
A complete dominance on the net from Kidambi, gaining back his 3-point lead
Game-2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 15-12 Yushi Tanaka (JPN)