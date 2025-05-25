Malaysia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Li Shi Feng in final - Highlights

The finals day of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament, the Malaysia Masters, began at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Indian maestro Kidambi Srikanth was the only Indian in the final. He took on second-seeded Li Shi Feng of China in the men's singles title clash at 11:15 AM IST.

The former world no.1 Kidambi was eyeing his first-ever title on the BWF World Tour, which could have been the first title for any Indian shuttler in 2025.

