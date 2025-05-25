Badminton
Malaysia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Li Shi Feng in final - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the men's singles final of the 2025 Malaysia Masters on Sunday.
The finals day of the BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament, the Malaysia Masters, began at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Sunday.
Indian maestro Kidambi Srikanth was the only Indian in the final. He took on second-seeded Li Shi Feng of China in the men's singles title clash at 11:15 AM IST.
The former world no.1 Kidambi was eyeing his first-ever title on the BWF World Tour, which could have been the first title for any Indian shuttler in 2025.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 25 May 2025 7:45 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth finishes as the runner-up at the Malaysia Masters
The former world no.1, Kidambi Srikanth, had a disappointing end to his dream run at the Malaysia Masters Super 500, losing the final in straight games against world no.4 Li Shi Feng.
Feng displayed an outstanding aggressive play and just outclassed Kidambi in this one-sided affair. Kidambi tried to go over-aggressive and deny Feng a chance to attack, but eventually ended up in making a lots of unforced errors.
Final Score: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 11-21, 9-21 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:36 AM GMT
Kidambi has no answers to Feng's attacking shots, losing the game and the match
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 9-21 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:31 AM GMT
Feng is just six points away from the title
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 6-15 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:28 AM GMT
Kidambi continues to find some great drop shots, but is unable to close out the gap
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 6-12 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:26 AM GMT
Another gutsy down-the-line smash from Feng, enters the mid-game break with a huge lead
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 5-11 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:24 AM GMT
A brilliant net shot from Kidambi as he catches Feng off guard, but still trails by 3
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 5-8 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:21 AM GMT
Kidambi is trying to go over-aggressive against Feng in search a of few quick points
Game 2: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 3-5 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:16 AM GMT
Li Shi Feng takes the opening game comfortably as Kidambi could not time his smashes, making regular unforced errors
Game 1: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 11-21 Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- 25 May 2025 7:13 AM GMT
A brilliant cross-court half-smash from Kidambi, but still trials big against Feng
Game 1: Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 10-16 Li Shi Feng (CHN)