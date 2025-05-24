Malaysia Masters: Srikanth in final; First for an Indian on 2025 BWF World Tour

The former world-silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles final of the 2025 Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Saturday.

This will be Kidambi's first final on the BWF World Tour circuit after a six-year period with his previous final appearance coming at the India Open 2019. This will also be the first final on the BWF World Tour for any Indian shuttler in 2025.

Kidambi, who emerged from the qualifying draw, earned a hard-fought victory in straight games (21-18, 22-20) over a higher-ranked Yushi Tanaka of Japan in the semi-final.

Kidambi Srikanth becomes the first Indian shuttler to make it to a final in 2025! ✨🏸



An aggressive Kidambi

Kidambi, 32, was tested by the 25-year-old Tanaka, who had taken an early lead in the opening game. But not one to give in, Kidambi continued to fight hard and then switched gears.

Shortly thereafter, Kidambi overpowered his younger opponent, coming from behind to take the opening game with brilliant down-the-line smashes.

In the second game, the Indian had to once again overcome a five-point deficit after Tanaka caught him off-guard. With his quick reflexes, the Japanese forced Kidambi all over the court for retrievals.

The Indian, however, accepted the challenge and began shortening the rallies while resorting to brilliant cross-court drop shots.

Once Kidambi levelled the score, he switched attack modeode again to pile the pressure on Tanaka. While he did miss out on a couple of match-point opportunities, the 32-year old held his never to close the match in straight games.

On Sunday, a tougher challenge awaits Kidambi. He will take on the winner of the second semi-final match between Li Shi Feng of China and Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

For now, though, he can relish the fact that his progression to the final is the first for an Indian on the BWF World Tour this year.