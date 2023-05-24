Badminton
Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Srikanth move to next round- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow all the LIVE actions from the first round of Malaysia Masters 2023.
After a disappointing Sudirman Cup campaign, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at the Malaysia Masters 2023.
Live Updates
- 24 May 2023 9:41 AM GMT
Sindhu lets out a huge roar as she wins the match.
Sindhu displayed good composure to upset the rhythm of Line Christophersen and win the match 21-13, 17-21, and 21-18.
- 24 May 2023 9:34 AM GMT
Things look bleak for Sindhu now.
Line is leading 16-14 and the Indian shuttler needs to take some quick points to win this match.
- 24 May 2023 9:28 AM GMT
Line leads 11-10.
Change of sides and PV Sindhu will look to close this game as Line Christophersen has been brilliant.
- 24 May 2023 9:26 AM GMT
Line is making a comeback.
After Sindhu went up 9-6, Line is making a comeback now as she has won three back-to-back points to just trail by 8-9.
- 24 May 2023 9:14 AM GMT
Line Christophersen takes the second game and we are off to a decider.
Absolutely top-level badminton from Line as she has forced a decider here after winning the second game with a deft drop near the net.
- 24 May 2023 9:06 AM GMT
Brilliant from PV Sindhu
Sindhu takes four points on the trot to lead 12-11 in the second game.