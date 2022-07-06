CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2022, Day 2 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap win — Scores, Updates, Blog

It'll be a packed day of badminton action with Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy, Kashyap all set to contest their first-round matches at the Malaysia Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu Malaysia Masters 2022
X

PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-06T13:39:45+05:30

Welcome to the live blog from Day 2 of the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 tournament!

It's a packed day of badminton action ahead with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy all set to feature in action, among others.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X