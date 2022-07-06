Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2022, Day 2 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap win — Scores, Updates, Blog
It'll be a packed day of badminton action with Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy, Kashyap all set to contest their first-round matches at the Malaysia Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog from Day 2 of the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 tournament!
It's a packed day of badminton action ahead with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy all set to feature in action, among others.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 6 July 2022 8:06 AM GMT
And Parupalli Kashyap also wins!!!
This is massive! Kashyap is making his comeback and style as he defeats Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto in the first round, 21-16, 16-21, 21-16!
- 6 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Kashyap takes a gentle 18-14 lead in the decider!
Kashyap is very much on the attack and looks confident in the lead
- 6 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT
Back to Kashyap now who is showing all-class against Sugiarto at 11 ALL!
Quite the treat to watch Kashyap's net play here as he levels at 11 ALL in the decider
- 6 July 2022 7:53 AM GMT
PV SINDHU WINS!!!! WHAT A CELEBRATION!
PV Sindhu emerges as the better player as she displayed great form in the pressure points and ekes out the win from He Bing Jiao, 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 to enter the second round of the Malaysia Masters 2022!
- 6 July 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Another loud scream for Sindhu as she sends a cross-court!
Sindhu is very close to finishing this match on the winner's side! Leads 19-15