Malaysia Masters 2026: Ashmita storms into quarterfinals

Ashmita Chaliha stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Ashmita got the better of two-time junior world champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-13, 21-16.

Meanwhile, other Indian shuttlers including Malvika Bansod and Devika Sihag lost their respective women’s singles matches.

Malvika lost to eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 8-21, 15-21 in almost an hour. Devika surrendered to top seed Chen Yu Fei of China 16-21, 13-21 in 36 minutes.





ASHMITA CHALIHA UPSETS 2-TIME JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPION 🔥🔥



Ashmita gets the better of Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei to storm into the women's singles quarterfinals at #MalaysiaMasters2026



Score: 21-13, 21-16#Badminton | (📷: BAI) pic.twitter.com/Y18dppZo7c — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 21, 2026





Ashmita is now who the lone Indian in action at the touranament. This will be Ashmita's third appearance in the quarterfinals of a Super 500 event. She will next take on eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, who advanced after defeating two Indians Anmol Kharb and Malvika Bansod in the earlier rounds.

In the men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun too fell out of contention, losing to Chinese pair Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi 14-21, 15-21 in 35 minutes.

Hariharan-Arjun had created ripples after pulling off a major upset against the seventh-seeded French brothers Christo and Toma Junior Popov, winning 21-19, 21-15 in straight games in the opening round.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma's impressive run also ended with a straight set loss to USA’s Presley Smith and Jennie Gai. Indian duo lost 12-21, 25-27.