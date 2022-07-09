Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2022 Semi-Finals: HS Prannoy loses to NG Ka Long- Results, Scores
India faced another heartbreak as Prannoy bowed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Angus. Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS.
HS Prannoy fought valiantly against Angus but he has himself to blame as he gifted him the momentum. He lost by 17-21, 21-9, 21-17.
India sees its challenge end as Prannoy bows out.
All the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 9 July 2022 9:54 AM GMT
That marks the end of the Indian challenge in Malaysian Masters 2022 as Prannoy loses to Angus.
- 9 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT
PHEW! That was some game.
Prannoy has himself to blame as he lost after a brilliant first set. Angus carried his momentum from 2nd game to reach the finals.
