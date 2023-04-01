Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters Semifinal LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches finals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from semi-final of Madrid Spanish Masters between PV Sindhu and Jia Min Yeo.
PV Sindhu will feature in her first semi-final on the 2023 BWF World Tour as she will face Jia Min Meo of Singapore in Madrid Spanish Masters 2023.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-04-01 11:01:45
- 1 April 2023 2:12 PM GMT
PV Sindhu might be on the way of finals.
PV Sindhu has kept her lead intact as she is leading by 14-12.
- 1 April 2023 2:04 PM GMT
PV Sindhu is back in lead.
PV Sindhu takes four consecutive points and she is leading 8-5.
- 1 April 2023 2:01 PM GMT
Yeo has started well in second game.
Sindhu is trailing 1-3 but can she make it a win in straight games?
- 1 April 2023 1:57 PM GMT
Sindhu wins the first game.
Incredible comeback from the Indian shuttler as she came back from 15-19 to win the first game 24-22.
Talk about nerves.
Next Story