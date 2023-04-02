Log In
Badminton

Madrid Spain Masters Final LIVE: PV Sindhu v/s Gregoria Tunjung - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the Madrid Spanish Masters between PV Sindhu and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

PV Sindhu Indonesia Open loss
PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 April 2023 10:55 AM GMT

PV Sindhu will feature in her first final of 2023 as she takes on Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the finals of Madrid Spain Masters 2023.

Stay tuned for Updates.

Live Updates

2023-04-02 08:30:40
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu 
