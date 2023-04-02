Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters Final LIVE: PV Sindhu v/s Gregoria Tunjung - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the Madrid Spanish Masters between PV Sindhu and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
PV Sindhu will feature in her first final of 2023 as she takes on Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the finals of Madrid Spain Masters 2023.
Stay tuned for Updates.
Live Updates
2023-04-02 08:30:40
- 2 April 2023 9:20 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Madrid Spain Masters.
PV Sindhu faces Gregoria Tunjung in the finals of women's singles.
Next Story