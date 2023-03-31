Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE Quarterfinals: PV Sindhu next in action, Kidambi exits- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth hope to clinch semifinal berths in Madrid.

Kidambi srikanth lakshya sen pv sindhu badminton commonwealth games 2022
X

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are eyeing the badminton finals at the CWG 2022 (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 March 2023 2:05 PM GMT

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu remain the only Indian shuttlers in the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters as they play in the quarter-finals, hoping for a semifinal spot.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-03-31 10:00:53
>Load More
PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X