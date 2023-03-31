Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE Quarterfinals: PV Sindhu next in action, Kidambi exits- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth hope to clinch semifinal berths in Madrid.
Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu remain the only Indian shuttlers in the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters as they play in the quarter-finals, hoping for a semifinal spot.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 31 March 2023 2:05 PM GMT
PV SINDHU WINNSSS!
PV Sindhu wins 21-14, 21-17 after a brilliant fightback in the second game. She enters her first semifinal of the season!
- 31 March 2023 2:02 PM GMT
PV Sindhu takes the lead
A stunning, stunning fightback this from PV Sindhu as she takes the lead at 17-16. Is she back to her best?
- 31 March 2023 1:53 PM GMT
Sindhu Trails
PV Sindhu trails 6-11 in the second game.
- 31 March 2023 1:44 PM GMT
Sindhu takes Game 1
PV Sindhu recovers from that not so ideal start and presses on the pedal when just required to win the first game 21-14. She absolutely dominated the Danish shuttler in the second half of play there.
- 31 March 2023 1:35 PM GMT
Sindhu with the lead
PV Sindhu with a slender 11-10 advantage at the first mid-game break.
- 31 March 2023 1:27 PM GMT
Not the best start for Sindhu
Not the best of starts this for PV Sindhu as she trails 0-3.
- 31 March 2023 1:15 PM GMT
PV Sindhu on court
PV Sindhu is out on court number 2. She is up against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.
- 31 March 2023 11:43 AM GMT
PV Sindhu up next
Sindhu will become in action soon as she remains India's last hope for a podium finish at the Spain Masters.
- 31 March 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Nishimoto wins the match as Kidambi crashes out
It wasn't meant for Kidambi as Nishimoto powered on and had a consistent grasp on the match till the end.
Final score:
Kidambi 0-2 Nishimoto (18-21, 15-21)
- 31 March 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Nishimoto steaming ahead
The Japanese is maintaining a consistent gap between the Indian and himself.
Kidambi 13-17 Nishimoto