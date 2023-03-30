Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE R16: Srikanth takes on Praneeth - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Madrid Spain Masters Badminton Round of 16.
The BWF World Tour action continues to roll on as we enter the pre-quarters of the 2023 Madrid Spain Masters today. A total of 9 Indian singles shuttlers, and 2 doubles pairs will be in action today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
2023-03-30 07:58:12
- 30 March 2023 8:03 AM GMT
FIRST UP: SRIKANTH v/s PRANEETH
The first match of the day on Court 4 will be an all-Indian men's singles clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth. It has been long since we saw these two go head to head. Should be an interesting battle with a lot to prove for both shuttlers.
- 30 March 2023 7:59 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
Welcome to the coverage from the R16 of the 2023 Madrid Spain Masters badminton.
Stay tuned!
