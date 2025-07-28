Macau Open: Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri lead India’s bid for glory – Preview

India’s top shuttlers are set to compete at the Macau Open 2025, a key BWF Super 300 event running from July 29 to August 3, with a total prize money of $370,000.

Featuring a mix of experienced stars and rising talents, India aims to make a strong impact across all disciplines. The tournament offers an excellent platform to gain valuable ranking points and momentum.

All eyes will be on Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand as they lead the Indian charge in what promises to be a high-stakes mid-season event.

Men’s Singles: Lakshya, Ayush seeded

Lakshya Sen, seeded 2nd, opens his campaign against South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok-jin and could face Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the second round. HS Prannoy starts against a qualifier and may meet Chinese Taipei’s 6th seed Chi Yu Jen in the second round. Ayush Shetty, seeded 7th, takes on Huang Yu Kai of Chinese Taipei in the first round.

Other Indian players in the draw include Kiran George, Manraj Singh, Shankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Rithvik Sanjeevi, and Tharun Mannepalli.

Women’s Singles: Aakarshi, Anupama, and Unnati lead

Aakarshi Kashyap faces former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara in a tough opening match. Anupama Upadhyaya begins against Japan’s 6th seed Riko Gunji, while Unnati Hooda meets 7th seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in the first round. Rakshitha Sree Ramraj also features, facing Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Men’s Doubles: Satwik-Chirag eye momentum

World No.12 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, fresh from a semifinal appearance at the China Open Super 1000 last week, enter the Macau Open as second seeds. They take on Malaysia’s Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong in the first round.

Another seeded Indian pair, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (8th seeds), face Japan’s Tori Aizawa and Daisuke Sano. The third Indian pair in the draw is Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek.

Women’s Doubles: Treesa-Gayatri top seeds

Top-seeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela start their campaign against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Xiao Min and Peng Yu Wei. Another Indian pair, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, face Taiwan’s Huang Zhi Liing and Wang Szu Min.

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv-Tanisha lead the charge

Fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto begin their campaign against Thailand’s Rawit Makkasasithorn and Nuntakarn Laisuan.

Other Indian pairs in the mixed doubles draw include Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, who face Indonesia’s sixth seeds Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah, and Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who take on Chinese Taipei’s Wu Guan Xun and Lee Chia Hsin.

Also in action are Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra, and qualifiers Hema Nagendra Babu and Priya Konjengbam.

Coming Up Next: Macau Open 🇲🇴🏸



A big week ahead as our shuttlers gear up to make their mark!#Badminton pic.twitter.com/h2cCmaQCPq — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 28, 2025

Full Indian Contingent

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen [2], Ayush Shetty [7], HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Manraj Singh, Shankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Tharun Mannepalli, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam (Qualifier), Alap Mishra (Qualifier), Saneeth Dayanand Suresh (Qualifier), Sidhanth Gupta (Qualifier), Kavin Thangam (Qualifier)

Women’s Singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya, Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Anmol Kharb (Qualifier), Tasnim Mir (Qualifier)

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty [2], Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi [8], Pruthvi Roy / Sai Pratheek, Amaan Mohammad / Dingko Singh (Qualifier)

Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela [1], Priya Konjengbam / Shruti Mishra, Sakshi Gahlawat / Apoorva Gahlawat

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto [5], Satish Kumar Karunakaran / Aadya Variyath, Ayush Agarwal / Shruti Mishra, Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Hema Nagendra Babu / Priya Konjengbam (Qualifier)

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Macau Open Super 300 on the BWF YouTube channel.