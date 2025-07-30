Macau Open: Lakshya Sen enters second round

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Tharun Mannepalli progressed to the second round of the men's singles competition at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after registering fine wins here on Wednesday.

Lakshya, the Commonwealth Games champion, brushed aside Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-8 21-14, while world No. 31 Ayush eased past Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai 21-10 21-11. Tharun defeated fellow Indian Manraj Singh 21-19 21-13.

Lakshya will face the winner of the match between Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar. Ayush will take on Malaysia's Justin Hoh, while Tharun has set up a second-round clash with top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

India results for Round of 32:

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen (IND) beats Jeon HJ (KOR) 21-8, 21-14

S Karunakaran (IND) lose to J Hoh (MAL) 19-21, 19-21

Ayush Shetty (IND) beats Huang YK (TPE) 21-10, 21-11

S Subramanian (IND) loses to HU Z A (CHN) 18-21, 14-21

Kiran George (IND) loses to Ng K LA (HKC) 15-21, 10-21

HS Prannoy (IND) loses to Y Marcellyno (INA) 21-18, 15-21, 16-21

R Satish Kumar (IND) loses to CD Wardoyo (INA) 16-21, 8-21

M Singh (IND) loses to T Mannepalli (IND) 19-21, 13-21

Mixed-Doubles

R Kapoor-Gadde RS (IND) loses to WU-Lee (TPE) 20-22, 17-21

Nagendra Babu - Priya K (IND) loses to Phuwanat H - Fungfa K (THA) 11-21, 14-21

S Karunakaran - A Variyath (IND) loses to Syahnawi-Mariwah (INA) 18-21, 21-23

A Agarwal-S Mishra (IND) loses to R Kusharjanto- G Widjaja (INA) 10-21, 11-21

PK Roy-S Pratheek (IND) loses to D Konthoujam-A Mohammad (IND) 18-21, 19-21

Women's Singles

A Kashyap (IND) beaten by N Okuhara (JPN) 14-21, 16-21

Unnati Hooda (IND) beaten by J Jakobsen (DEN) 21-16, 19,21 & 17-21

T Mir (IND) loses to Chen (CHN) 6-21, 14-21

A Kharb (IND) loses to B Ongbamrungphan (THA) 21-23, 11-21

A Upadhaya (IND) loses to R Gunji (JPN) 16-21, 10-21

R Santhosh Ramaraj (IND) beats P Choeikeewong (THA) 18-21, 21-17 & 22-20.

(Via PTI)