Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Macau Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, Tharun Mannepalli exits- Blog, updates, scores

Get all the live updates from Macau Open.

Macau Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, Tharun Mannepalli exits- Blog, updates, scores
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Aug 2025 5:33 AM GMT

Indian badminton fans had much to cheer for on Friday as both Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli secured their spots in the men’s singles semi-finals of the 2025 Macau Open Super 300, notching up gritty three-game victories over Chinese opponents.

For Lakshya, this marked his first semifinal appearance on the BWF World Tour since winning the Syed Modi International late last year, breaking a streak of 10 quarterfinal exits. Up against Xuan Chen Zhu, the rising Chinese shuttler and Thailand Masters semi-finalist, Lakshya came out with renewed intent.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Tharun Mannepalli showed tremendous poise as he stunned the reigning junior world champion Zhu An Hu in a nail-biting encounter.

Tharun takes on J. Hoh first, followed by Lakshya.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2025-08-02 04:08:11
>Load More
BadmintonBadminton World Federation
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick