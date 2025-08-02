Badminton
Macau Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, Tharun Mannepalli exits- Blog, updates, scores
Get all the live updates from Macau Open.
Indian badminton fans had much to cheer for on Friday as both Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli secured their spots in the men’s singles semi-finals of the 2025 Macau Open Super 300, notching up gritty three-game victories over Chinese opponents.
For Lakshya, this marked his first semifinal appearance on the BWF World Tour since winning the Syed Modi International late last year, breaking a streak of 10 quarterfinal exits. Up against Xuan Chen Zhu, the rising Chinese shuttler and Thailand Masters semi-finalist, Lakshya came out with renewed intent.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Tharun Mannepalli showed tremendous poise as he stunned the reigning junior world champion Zhu An Hu in a nail-biting encounter.
Tharun takes on J. Hoh first, followed by Lakshya.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:32 AM GMT
Justin Hoh defeats Tharun Mannepalli 21-16 in the decider, enters Macau Open final!
It’s heartbreak for India as Tharun Mannepalli goes down 21-16 in the deciding game against Malaysia’s Justin Hoh, who advances to the final of the 2025 Macau Open Super 300.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:29 AM GMT
Match point for Hoh at 20-16!
Justin Hoh stands on the brink of victory, reaching match point at 20-16 in this gripping semifinal. Despite a spirited fightback from Tharun Mannepalli, the Malaysian has held his nerve in the closing stages of the decider.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:27 AM GMT
Tharun stays in the hunt, trails 15-19!
Tharun Mannepalli isn’t backing down just yet. The Indian pulls one back to make it 15-19, keeping his hopes alive in this tense decider.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:26 AM GMT
Hoh surges ahead, leads 18-14 in the final game!
Justin Hoh has regained control at a crucial stage, extending his lead to 18-14 in the decider. Just when Tharun Mannepalli was gaining momentum, the Malaysian responded with quick points and sharp execution under pressure.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:24 AM GMT
Tharun fights back, narrows gap to 13-16!
Tharun Mannepalli is showing great grit under pressure, clawing his way back to 13-16 in the decider. After trailing 9-14, the Indian has picked up some vital points with patient rallies and improved shot selection.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:20 AM GMT
Hoh pulls away, leads 14-9 in the decider!
Justin Hoh has come out of the mid-game interval with renewed intensity, extending his lead to 14-9 in the final game. The Malaysian is dominating the rallies, forcing errors from Tharun Mannepalli, who's starting to look under pressure.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:17 AM GMT
Mid-game interval: Hoh leads 11-9 in the decider!
Justin Hoh goes into the mid-game interval of the deciding game with a slender 11-9 lead over Tharun Mannepalli. The Malaysian has managed to string together a couple of crucial points to inch ahead in this tight contest.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:15 AM GMT
Still inseparable: 8-8 in the final game!
Tharun Mannepalli and Justin Hoh remain deadlocked at 8-8 in the third game, with both players matching each other point for point.
- 2 Aug 2025 5:12 AM GMT
Neck and neck at 6-6 in the decider!
It’s turning into a battle of nerves in the deciding game as Tharun Mannepalli and Justin Hoh are locked at 6-6. Neither player is giving an inch, with sharp exchanges and clever shot-making at both ends.