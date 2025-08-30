Badminton: Lalramsanga-Taarini, Vansh-Shravani set up all India Junior International Grand Prix final clash

The ongoing India Junior International Grand Prix at the P. E. Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex witnessed Indian shuttlers enter finals with assured gold in the mixed doubles and another spot in women’s doubles.

In mixed doubles, C Lalramsanga & Taarini Suri advanced to the finals after overcoming Japan’s Shuji Sawada & Aoi Banno 19-21, 21-12, 21-13 in a 49-minute clash.

In the other semifinal, Vansh Dev & Shravani Walekar rallied back to defeat compatriots Bornil Aakash Changmai & Zenith Abbigail 16-21, 21-13, 21-19, also in 49 minutes. With both Indian pairs advancing, the mixed doubles final will be an all-India affair, confirming a gold medal for the hosts.

In women’s doubles, Aanya Bisht & Angel Punera registered a thrilling win over Japan’s Anri Yamanaka & Sona Yonemoto 21-19, 22-24, 21-15 in a battle lasting 1 hour and 22 minutes. The Indian duo will now take on Japan’s fifth seeds Aoi Banno & Yuzu Ueno in the final.

Meanwhile, other Indian shuttlers competing in the semifinals fell short against their opponents, concluding their campaigns in the tournament.