All England Open Final: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up - Highlights

Lakshya Sen’s impressive run at the All England Open 2026 ended with a runner-up finish after he went down to Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles final in Birmingham. The Chinese Taipei shuttler claimed the title with a 21-15, 22-20 victory.

Sen found himself trailing after Lin took the opening game, but the Indian responded strongly in the second. He led for significant stretches and forced the contest into deuce with a series of well-crafted rallies and precise winners. However, Lin maintained his composure in the closing exchanges to secure the championship.

With the result, India’s wait for another men’s singles title at the All England Championships continues. The last Indian to win the prestigious tournament was Pullela Gopichand in 2001, following Prakash Padukone’s triumph in 1980.

Highlights: