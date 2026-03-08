Badminton
All England Open Final: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up - Highlights
Highlights from the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 as Lakshya Sen faces Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi.
Lakshya Sen’s impressive run at the All England Open 2026 ended with a runner-up finish after he went down to Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles final in Birmingham. The Chinese Taipei shuttler claimed the title with a 21-15, 22-20 victory.
Sen found himself trailing after Lin took the opening game, but the Indian responded strongly in the second. He led for significant stretches and forced the contest into deuce with a series of well-crafted rallies and precise winners. However, Lin maintained his composure in the closing exchanges to secure the championship.
With the result, India’s wait for another men’s singles title at the All England Championships continues. The last Indian to win the prestigious tournament was Pullela Gopichand in 2001, following Prakash Padukone’s triumph in 1980.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 7:00 PM IST
A valiant fight
It was a spirited performance from Lakshya Sen, who pushed Lin Chun-Yi all the way in a gripping final. While the title slipped away, the Indian shuttler can take plenty of pride in the way he battled throughout the match.
- 8 March 2026 6:50 PM IST
The wait continues!
Lakshya Sen’s brave run ends in the final as Lin Chun-Yi clinches the title in Birmingham. India’s wait for another men’s singles champion at the All England Championships goes on, with the last triumph coming 25 years ago.
- 8 March 2026 6:49 PM IST
Lin Chun-Yi wins the title
Lin Chun-Yi seals the match and clinches the All England title after a tightly contested second game. Lakshya Sen fought hard and pushed the game to the limit, but the Chinese Taipei shuttler holds his nerve in the closing moments to emerge victorious.
Final Score:
Lakshya Sen 15–21, 20–22 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:47 PM IST
Lin earns another match point!
Lin Chun-Yi edges ahead once again and brings up another championship point in this tense finish to the second game. Lakshya Sen will need to stay composed and find a big point to keep the contest alive.
Lakshya Sen 20 – 21 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:45 PM IST
Lakshya forces deuce!
Lakshya Sen holds his nerve and finds the equaliser once again as the second game goes down to the wire. The tension is palpable with both players refusing to give an inch in this thrilling finish.
Lakshya Sen 20 – 20 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:44 PM IST
Lakshya levels it up
Lakshya Sen keeps his composure under pressure to bring the scores level once again. It has turned into a gripping contest with both players trading points in a tense finish to the second game.
Lakshya Sen 19 – 19 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:40 PM IST
All square in Game 2
Lin Chun-Yi draws level as the second game tightens up. Both players are producing some excellent badminton now, with quick exchanges and sharp placements keeping the rallies highly competitive.
Lakshya Sen 16 – 16 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:38 PM IST
What a rally!
An incredible exchange between the two players ends with Lakshya Sen claiming the point after a gruelling rally that pushed both shuttlers to their limits. The crowd at the arena, including supporters of both players, applauds the moment of brilliance.
Lakshya Sen 15 – 14 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:35 PM IST
Lin closes the gap
Lin Chun-Yi fights his way back into the second game, reducing the deficit with a couple of quick points. The momentum is beginning to shift as the Chinese Taipei shuttler moves within a point of Lakshya Sen.
Lakshya Sen 14 – 13 Lin Chun-Yi
- 8 March 2026 6:32 PM IST
Lakshya extends his lead
Lakshya Sen continues to stay in control of the second game, picking up another point to stretch his advantage. The Indian shuttler is dictating the rallies and keeping Lin Chun-Yi under pressure.
Lakshya Sen 13 – 9 Lin Chun-Yi