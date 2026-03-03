Had to wait for my chances: Lakshya Sen on stunning the World No.1 at All England Open

In one of the biggest upsets of the opening round at the All England Open 2026, Lakshya Sen outlasted World No.1 and reigning world champion Shi Yuqi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in a gripping 78-minute battle

“Feeling really good and happy with the way I played today,” Lakshya told BWF after the match. “Been there in the same situations a couple of times and really close matches and have lost. I'm happy with the way I pulled out in the end and kept my patience.”

That patience was not accidental. It was the plan.

“I knew not a lot of easy points were coming, so I had to wait for my chances to hit,” he explained. “The net was crucial and being patient throughout the match was the key.”

Winning the mind

Against a player who had won the last four meetings in their head-to-head, Lakshya knew that brute force wouldn’t be enough. Shi’s ability to close out tight games had haunted him before. This time, the Indian was prepared specifically for the finishing stretch.

“The only thing that I prepared for this time was the really closing stages, that how patient I am against him,” Lakshya said. “If I rush a little bit, he’s got that experience to finish off close games. So with my coaches, with my mental trainers, just trying to figure out the last few points.”

On court, that translated into subtle but decisive tactical shifts.

“Changing tactics every now and then because I think once he starts reading the game, I have to change a little bit here and there,” he said. “It was crucial to get a good lift and go for the attack.”

In the deciding game, Lakshya’s control at the net and dominance in flat exchanges gave him breathing space at 16-11. Even when Shi saved a match point, the Indian did not panic. A long lift from the top seed sealed the upset.

Coming in 1-4 in their rivalry, and against the defending champion no less, Lakshya embraced the imbalance.

“For me especially, playing against the number 1 seed, I can go out and play freely, and I think he has much more to lose,” he said.

Did the underdog mentality help?

“Yeah, I had to think that and make it work in my favor. But again, a really, really tough opponent, and I had to prepare my level best to beat him.”

There was no chest-thumping, no grand declarations about title runs. If anything, Lakshya sounded grounded, almost wary of the depth in the draw.

“Just taking one match at a time now because the competition… all the 32 players are really on top. On a given day, you can lose to any player, and you can beat any player. So yeah, just now really focused on next match.”

The hall, the history, the hunger

There is something about Birmingham that seems to stir him. A former finalist here, Lakshya has long spoken about the emotional pull of this arena.

“The atmosphere here… as a kid, everyone wants to play at the All England,” he smiled. “The kid in me still loves coming here and performing.”

Kapila–Crasto advance, Bansod exits

India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also moved into the second round with a straight-games win over Malaysia’s Hoo Peng Ron and Cheng Su Yin, prevailing 21-17, 21-19.

However, it was the end of the road for Malvika Bansod in women’s singles. The Indian went down 21-11, 21-6 against third seed Chen Yu Fei of China, struggling to find rhythm against the former Olympic champion’s precision and control.

Later in the day, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand also bowed out with a first round loss.