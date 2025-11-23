“One point at a time” — Lakshya Sen ends season with Australian Open title

Indian ace Lakshya Sen capped off a turbulent season with a commanding title run at the Australian Open Super 500, defeating Japan’s Yusha Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 at the Quaycentre in Sydney on Sunday.

The straight-game win, completed in just 38 minutes, not only handed India its first and only BWF Super 500 title of the year but also marked Sen’s third career S500 crown after the India Open (2022) and Canada Open (2023).

For Sen, the victory carries extra emotional weight. The year began chaotically, with nine first- or second-round exits in his first ten World Tour events, compounded by early-season injuries.

After the final, Sen reflected on the journey that brought him back to the top.

“I have seen a lot of ups and downs this season, with a few injuries at the start of the season, but I kept my hard work going throughout. I am very happy to end the season on a good note. I’m very excited, looking forward to the next season now, and I am really happy with the way I played today and this week.”

Sen controlled most of the final from the outset, using sharp cross-court angles and sustained pressure to push Tanaka into deep retrievals.

The Indian kept his unforced errors to a minimum through the early phase, entering the mid-game interval at 11-9. With his rhythm settling, he opened up the court more aggressively to close the first game 21-15.

The second game was even more one-sided as Sen maintained his intensity, forced Tanaka into repeated mistakes, and quickly built distance on the scoreboard.

Speaking about the moment he sensed the match was his, Sen remained grounded:

“In the second set, I was quite far off in the lead, but I didn’t want to get too inside my head, so I wouldn’t relax too much. In the back of my mind, it was there, but I was just trying to focus on playing one point at a time.”

That focus translated into a flawless finish. Sen identified the start of each game as crucial, especially after the close opening exchanges.

“It was important to have a good start and keep the momentum in the last set because it was quite even in the first one. I got a good lead, and I could finish it off. The second set started on a good note, and then I just kept the lead to finish the match," he concluded.