Badminton Nationals: Lakshya Sen stunned, Aakarshi Kashyap knocked out

Both top seeds in men's singles and women's singles, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing National Badminton Championships on Friday.

Lakshya Sen started his day with a win over Abhishek Saini 21-23, 21-12, 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the quarter-finals, Lakshay Sen was stunned by Bharat Raghav who defeated the world number 17 in a three-game thriller. Raghav defeated Lakshya 21-15, 10-21, 21-17 in the match that went on for 56 minutes.

Raghav will be up against fourth seed Tharun M in the semifinal, who beat Varun Kapur after he retired in his pre-quarterfinal clash.



In the other semifinal, Lakshya's brother Chirag Sen will square off against second seed Kiran George. While Chirag beat Arya Bhivpathaki, George defeated Mithun M.

Top seed Lakshya Sen Lost in The Quarter Finals of the National Badminton championships, loosing to Bharat Raghav.

Once an Olympic medal prospect for many,is now struggling to win the Nationals.

This is really disappointing man😶! pic.twitter.com/j3FAAbIJlD — Rambo (@monster_zero123) December 22, 2023

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was stunned by 14-year-old Tanvi Sharma in straight games 21-15, 22-20. Tanvi will now face Isharani Baruah, who beat Shriyanshi Valishetty.

In the other women's semifinal, Anmol Kharb will take on second seed Ashmita Chaliha, after both prevailed over Mansi Singh and Meghana Reddy M respectively.

In men's doubles, the top-seeded pair of Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P will be taking on fourth seed Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar R, while P Naveen and V Lokesh will be up against sixth seeds K Pruthvi Roy and Suraj Goala.

In women's doubles, the fifth seeded pair of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi will face P Amrutha and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar in the semifinal, while the duo of third seeds Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will take on Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar.

In mixed doubles, the pair of sixth seeds Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam will face third seeds HV Nithin and Maneesha K in the semifinal.

The rising duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will play against eighth seed Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang in the other last-four match