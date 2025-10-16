Lakshya Sen stuns Antonsen; Satwik-Chirag advance to Denmark Open quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers continued their strong campaign at the Denmark Open 2025 on Thursday, with Lakshya Sen and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty storming into the quarterfinals after impressive straight-game wins.

In one of his sharpest performances of the season, Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, the second seed and world No. 3, 21-13, 21-14, in a commanding display.

The 23-year-old Indian maintained control throughout the contest, varying the pace and direction to keep Antonsen on the back foot.

Sen’s crisp attacking strokes and relentless defence left little room for the Dane to recover. The victory marked Sen’s second straight win over a top-five opponent this year and secured his place among the final eight.

#News 🇮🇳 Lakshya Sen stuns World No.2 Anders Antonsen to reach the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open! 🔥🏸



Satwik-Chirag also advance, keeping India’s campaign strong in Odense.#DenmarkOpen #Badminton pic.twitter.com/r6XcHo0mn6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 16, 2025

Satwik-Chirag secure gritty win

Meanwhile, India’s top-ranked men’s doubles team Satwik-Chirag continued their solid form, defeating Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei in straight games.

The pair showcased superior coordination and sharp net play to seal a hard-fought victory and progress to the next round.

With both Sen and the Satwik-Chirag duo advancing, India remains firmly in contention across multiple events at the Denmark Open, keeping alive hopes of a deep run in Odense.