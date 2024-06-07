Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Indonesia Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen plays against Anders Antonsen- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final of the Indonesia Open 2024.
Indonesia Open 2024 LIVE: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will feature in the quarter-final of the Indonesian Open 2024 against Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen.
In the round of 16, Lakshya defeated Kenta Nishmoto easily to secure his place in the quarter-final.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-06-07 09:12:01
- 7 Jun 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen remains the only Indian representation in the tournament.
PV Sindhu suffered an early exit while Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa exited yesterday.
- 7 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indonesia Open 2024.
Lakshya Sen takes on Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen in the quarter-final.
Next Story