6 hours 13 minutes of self-belief: Lakshya Sen's 2026 All England Open run

The wait for another men's singles champion at the All England continues but after what Lakshya Sen produced in Birmingham last week, the wait feels shorter than ever.

Sen walked away with a runner-up finish, going down 15-21, 20-22 to Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei on Sunday. But the scoreline only tells half the story. The Indian shuttler had spent the better part of five gruelling days on court, grinding through long three-set battles, fighting off cramps and blisters in the semifinals, and still walking out for the final with everything he had left.

The week began with what Sen himself described as feeling like a final before the tournament had even truly started a first-round clash against world number one Shi Yuqi. He won. Then came Angus Ng Ka Long, Li Shi Feng, and Victor Lai, each match longer and more physical than the last.

By the end of it all he had spent 373 minutes or 6 hours 13 minutes competing on court across six days. It was exactly an hour-and-a-half more than what Lin, the eventual champion, spent on court.

🚨#News l 🇮🇳 Lakshya Sen finishes Second at the All England Open 2026🏆



After a relentless battle in the Finals Lakshya Sen lost to Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in straight sets.



🏸 Final Score : 15-21, 20-22#LakshyaSen #AllEngland2026 pic.twitter.com/kCEVXdUfev — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 8, 2026





"Right from day one, there were long matches," Sen said while addressing the media in a virtual press interaction facilitated by BAI. "Eventually the muscles got tired."

By the time the semifinal was done, the cramps had turned severe.

"Few rallies I had to just leave because the rallies were going quite long," he admitted.

Yet he recovered, regrouped, and showed up for the final because that is precisely the kind of player he has become.

What separated this run from his 2022 All England final appearance wasn't just the quality of his badminton it was the weight he carried into each match.

"The first time, I was probably still dreaming that whole week," Sen reflected.

"This time I had that belief throughout the tournament that I can win it. I can still win it."

That shift from wide-eyed finalist to genuine title contender is perhaps the most significant development in his game.

Against Victor Lai in the semis, facing an opponent he had never played before, Sen studied, planned, and executed. Tactically, it was one of his sharpest performances of the week. He was patient in the rallies, precise with his counterattacks, and mentally locked in even as the cramps began to bite in the third game.

"I was just trying to play one more point, one more point, and see how far I can go," he said.

The final, ultimately, came down to inches and exhaustion. At 20-19 in the second game, with a match point against him, Sen saved it and pushed to deuce drawing the loudest roar of the night from the arena. Lin held his nerve and closed it out.

"The second game, I maybe could have finished off better," Sen admitted. "But when I was on court, I wasn't thinking about anything except giving my best."

Off court, Sen has been doing quiet but significant work on the mental side of his game, working with mental coach Nimrod Mon Brokman for close to a year now.

"I've learned so many new things about mental training, approaching big tournaments differently," he said. "Be extra motivated for the big ones and perform when it really matters."

It showed in the composure under cramps, in the refusal to buckle at match point, in the belief that never left his eyes even in defeat.

For Indian badminton, the moment carries weight beyond the result. Sen has become only the second Indian man after Prakash Padukone to reach the All-England final twice. The title remains elusive. The belief, however, has never looked more real, because for Sen, sky Is the limit.