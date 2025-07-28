Supreme Court quashes FIR against Lakshya and Chirag Sen in age-fraud case

The legal case involving top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and his brother Chirag Sen came to a formal close today, as the Supreme Court of India quashed the FIR filed against them in an alleged age-forgery case dating back to 2022.

The FIR, registered in December 2022 in Bengaluru, accused the Sen family and Lakshya’s coach U. Vimal Kumar, of manipulating official documents to falsely lower the players’ ages.

The allegations, brought forth by a private individual, claimed that the motive behind the alleged forgery was to qualify for age-group tournaments and obtain government benefits. The complaint was based on documents obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the investigation, citing sufficient prima facie material to proceed. However, the Supreme Court stayed all further proceedings shortly afterward and has now fully quashed the FIR, bringing an end to the legal battle for the Sen family and coach Kumar.

Lakshya Sen expressed relief after the judgment:

“I respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision and am thankful that the matter has now been concluded. I had faith in the judiciary and am glad that it has brought clarity. My focus remains on badminton, and I’m committed to continuing my journey with full dedication. I appreciate the support I’ve received from well-wishers during this time.”

In a joint statement, the Sen family added:

“This has been a challenging time for our family, but we always believed that the truth would come to light. We’re thankful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court for bringing closure to this matter. Lakshya and Chirag have always let their hard work speak for itself, and with this chapter behind us, our full focus is on supporting them as they continue to grow, compete, and make the country proud.”

Coach Vimal Kumar also shared his thoughts on the ruling:

“I’m happy that the Supreme Court has brought clarity to this issue. Lakshya has consistently demonstrated great commitment and integrity, and now he can move forward with full focus on his game. I believe he will continue to make the country proud.”

With the legal proceedings now behind them, both Lakshya and Chirag Sen can return their complete attention to training and competition as India looks ahead to upcoming international badminton events.