Badminton: 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification to start from May 2027

The badminton qualification cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will start from 3 May, 2027, the Badminton World Federation announced on Monday.

The qualification period will run for almost a year until 30 April, 2028 with the final LA28 Olympic Ranking on 2 May, 2028 determining the initial list of qualifiers for the quadrennial event.

"Badminton will maintain a total quota of 172 places (86 men and 86 women) which includes 166 regular quota places, two host country places, and four universality places confirmed by the Tripartite Commission after the qualification period," read a statement from BWF.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can enter a maximum of eight players per gender for the Olympic Games.

For singles, each NOC can qualify up to two players if they are ranked in top-16 of the LA28 rankings whereas each NOC can qualify up to two doubles players if they are ranked in top-8 of the same.

"There are 35 quota places in each singles event, plus one host country place and two universality places. Each singles event must also include at least two athletes from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided they rank within the top 250," the rules state.

"Each doubles event must include one pair from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided they rank within the top 50. Across all events, no NOC can qualify athletes or pairs in more than two events through the Continental Representation Place system," it further reads.