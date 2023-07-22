Asian Games
Badminton

Korea Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag play in semis- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from semi-finals of Korea Open 2023.

Korea Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag play in semis- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 July 2023 6:01 AM GMT

Indian men's doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against world number 2 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Chang Wang of China in the semi-finals of Korea Open 2023.

Can the Indian pair trump the second-seeded Chinese pair?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-07-22 05:59:01
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
