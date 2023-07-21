Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Korea Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag in action - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2023.

Satwik Chirag
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 July 2023 10:24 AM GMT

The Indian duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the only representation in Korea Open 2023 as they take on Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-07-21 08:15:01
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X