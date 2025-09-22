Korea Open 2025: HS Prannoy leads India’s charge – Preview

The 2025 BWF Korea Open gets underway on Tuesday, September 23, at the Suwon Gymnasium in South Korea.

This Super 500 tournament, carrying a USD 475,000 prize purse, will run through the week before culminating in the finals on Sunday, September 28. With ranking points, prestige, and prize money on the line, the event promises a thrilling showdown of the world’s best badminton stars.

For India, the campaign will be headlined by HS Prannoy, the seasoned shuttler and former World Championships bronze medallist.

Prannoy opens his men’s singles challenge against a qualifier in the first round, a matchup he will be expected to navigate smoothly before potentially running into tougher seeded names later in the draw.

Joining him is rising youngster Ayush Shetty, who faces Chinese Taipei’s Su Li-yang in his opener.

After shocking World No. 9 Kodai Naraoka earlier this month, Shetty will be eyeing another breakthrough performance.

Kiran George has been drawn against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, a former world champion, making for a stern first-round test.

India also has representation in the qualifiers: Meiraba Luwang Maisnam faces Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin, while Tharun Mannepalli, seeded second in qualification, takes on Denmark’s Mads Christophersen. Both youngsters will be aiming to break into the main draw and add depth to India’s presence in Korea.

In women’s singles, with PV Sindhu opting out of the tournament, all eyes will be on Anupama Upadhyay.

The promising youngster begins her campaign against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, the fourth seed, and will need to dig deep against one of the toughest players in the draw.

The mixed doubles event will feature Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan, who have drawn a formidable first-round clash against Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara. For the duo, this is another valuable chance to test themselves at the highest level.

Full Indian contingent at Korea Open 2025

Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q)

Women’s Singles: Anupama Upadhyay

Mixed Doubles: Mohit Jaglan / Lakshita Jaglan

Where to watch?

Fans can follow all matches live on the BWF TV YouTube channel, which will stream the Korea Open throughout the week.