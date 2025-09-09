Hong Kong Open 2025: Kiran George seals main draw, Satwik-Chirag through to last 16

India’s Kiran George and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made winning starts at the Hong Kong Open 2025, while Kidambi Srikanth and Tharun Mannepalli bowed out in the qualifying rounds, on Tuesday.

George booked his spot in the main draw after beating compatriot S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-18, 21-14 in the final round of qualifying. Earlier, he had defeated Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei in straight games. Subramanian, meanwhile, advanced past England’s Wang Yue Hang before being stopped by George.

Mannepalli had a mixed run. He stunned former world No. 1 Srikanth 28-26, 21-13 in his opening qualifier but fell short in the next round against Malaysia’s Justin Hoh, losing 23-21, 13-21, 18-21. With that result, both Mannepalli and Srikanth exited in qualifying.

In men’s doubles, Satwik and Chirag, seeded eighth, carried their World Championships bronze momentum into Hong Kong. They overcame Chinese Taipei’s Wang Chi-Lin and Chiu Hsiang Chieh 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 in their round-of-32 clash to advance to the last 16.

The Hong Kong Open, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500, runs from September 9–14 and offers vital ranking points in the build-up to the 2026 season.