Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth powers into Malaysia Masters 2025 Semifinals with gritty win

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian singles player to reach a BWF Super 500 semifinal in 2025.

Kidambi Srikanth
X

Kidambi Srikanth. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 May 2025 9:45 AM GMT

Veteran Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a vintage performance to book his place in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters 2025, marking his first semifinal appearance at a BWF Super 500 or higher event in three years.

His last semifinal appearance was in April, 2022.

Srikanth, ranked 65 in the world, defeated France’s Toma Junior Popov in a gripping three-game battle, winning 24-22, 17-21, 22-20 in 1 hour and 14 minutes. The match showcased Srikanth’s composure and fighting spirit as he edged out his younger opponent in the decider.

The 32-year-old has struggled with form and injuries in recent seasons but looked sharp in Malaysia, becoming the first Indian singles player this year to reach a Super 500 semifinal or above.

He will now face Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in the last four. Tanaka had earlier knocked out India’s HS Prannoy in the Round of 16.

Crasto-Kapila exit in mixed doubles

Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing 22-24, 13-21 to China's Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin in just 35 minutes.

With Srikanth now carrying India’s hopes into the semifinals, his resurgence offers a glimmer of promise for Indian badminton on the global stage.

BadmintonBadminton World FederationKidambi Srikanth
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick