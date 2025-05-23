Badminton
Kidambi Srikanth powers into Malaysia Masters 2025 Semifinals with gritty win
Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian singles player to reach a BWF Super 500 semifinal in 2025.
Veteran Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a vintage performance to book his place in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters 2025, marking his first semifinal appearance at a BWF Super 500 or higher event in three years.
His last semifinal appearance was in April, 2022.
Srikanth, ranked 65 in the world, defeated France’s Toma Junior Popov in a gripping three-game battle, winning 24-22, 17-21, 22-20 in 1 hour and 14 minutes. The match showcased Srikanth’s composure and fighting spirit as he edged out his younger opponent in the decider.
The 32-year-old has struggled with form and injuries in recent seasons but looked sharp in Malaysia, becoming the first Indian singles player this year to reach a Super 500 semifinal or above.
He will now face Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in the last four. Tanaka had earlier knocked out India’s HS Prannoy in the Round of 16.
Crasto-Kapila exit in mixed doubles
Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing 22-24, 13-21 to China's Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin in just 35 minutes.
With Srikanth now carrying India’s hopes into the semifinals, his resurgence offers a glimmer of promise for Indian badminton on the global stage.