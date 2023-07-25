Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy set up all-Indian clash at Japan Open

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are gearing up for an all-Indian pre-quarterfinal showdown at the BWF Japan Open after both men's singles players won their respective matches on Tuesday.

Both players displayed their exceptional prowess in the men's singles competition which is being held at the prestigious Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Srikanth was a force to be reckoned with as he convincingly defeated Chou Tien-Chen from Taiwan with a dominant score-line of 21-13, 21-13. His impeccable court control and powerful shots left his opponent struggling to respond.

Prannoy also demonstrated remarkable form, outclassing Li Shi Feng of China 21-17, 21-13. His aggressive play and tactical brilliance earned him a well-deserved spot in the Round of 16.

Now, the stage is set for an epic face-off between the two Indian shuttlers. With their familiarity with each other's game, the match promises to be a gripping contest filled with suspense and excitement.

While the men's singles saw Indian domination, Aakarshi Kashyap faced a tough challenge in the women's singles, succumbing to top-ranked Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi 17-21, 17-21.

In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand provided a reason for cheer, making an impressive comeback against Japanese duo Sayaka Hobara and Yui Suizu with a thrilling 11-21, 21-15, 21-14 victory.

However, India's hopes in the mixed doubles were dashed as Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy suffered defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei’s Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin by 21-18, 9-21, 18-21.

The BWF Japan Open is a crucial tournament for players aiming to secure their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics. With the qualification window already open, every match holds immense importance.