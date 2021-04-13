Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal announce wedding date
Indian doubles badminton star Jwala Gutta officially announced her wedding date with Tamil movie star Vishnu Vishal.
Indian doubles badminton star Jwala Gutta officially announced her wedding date with Tollywood movie star Vishnu Vishal on April 22. The 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist took to Twitter to announce the wedding date which said `We are getting married'.
The 37-year-old badminton doubles specialist put up the wedding card on Twitter, which said: 22nd of April 2021. Earlier in September 2020, Vishnu and Jwala threw a huge surprise revealing that they were engaged.
With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. The couple had been seeing each other for a few years and were engaged on her birthday (September 6, 2020) when Vishal made a surprise visit to Hyderabad.
