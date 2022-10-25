Badminton
BWF Junior World C'ships LIVE: Round of 64 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Round of 64 of the 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships.
It is the second round of the 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships in Spain, and we have a total of 11 matches featuring Indians today. How many will move into the Round of 32?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 25 Oct 2022 8:50 AM GMT
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika ADVANCE!
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma come from a game down to defeat Germany's Anna and Jonathan 18-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 50 minutes.
They advance to the ROUND OF 32. The first Indians to move into R32 in this edition of Junior World Championships!
- 25 Oct 2022 8:47 AM GMT
Men's Singles: Bharat Raghav LOSES!
Bharat Raghav's campaign at the Junior World Championships comes to an end with 14-21, 15-21 straight game loss against Alex Lanier.
- 25 Oct 2022 8:03 AM GMT
SCHEDULE
Men's Singles: Bharat Raghav v/s Alex Lanier
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer-Radhika v/s Jonathan-Anna
Women's Singles: Rakshita v/s Lucie
Women's Singles: Anupama v/s Yi Ting Elsa
Women's Singles: Unnati v/s Ranithma
Men's Singles: Ayush v/s Lau Jau
Men's Singles: Sankar v/s Remus
Women's Singles: Isha-Devika v/s Prinda-Napha
Men's Doubles: Arsh-Abhinav v/s Smuch-Phooriwat
Men's Doubles: Nicholas-Tushar v/s Seiya-Haruki
Women's Doubles: Shreya-Srinidhi v/s Amber-Tammi
- 25 Oct 2022 7:35 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships. A total of 11 matches featuring Indians today in Spain. Stay tuned!