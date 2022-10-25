Log In
Badminton

BWF Junior World C'ships LIVE: Round of 64 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Round of 64 of the 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships.

Unnati Hooda Badminton
 Unnati Hooda

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-25T14:20:13+05:30

It is the second round of the 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships in Spain, and we have a total of 11 matches featuring Indians today. How many will move into the Round of 32?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

  • 25 Oct 2022 8:50 AM GMT

    Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika ADVANCE!

    The Indian mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma come from a game down to defeat Germany's Anna and Jonathan 18-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

    They advance to the ROUND OF 32. The first Indians to move into R32 in this edition of Junior World Championships!



     


  • 25 Oct 2022 8:47 AM GMT

    Men's Singles: Bharat Raghav LOSES!

    Bharat Raghav's campaign at the Junior World Championships comes to an end with 14-21, 15-21 straight game loss against Alex Lanier.



     


  • 25 Oct 2022 8:03 AM GMT

    SCHEDULE

    Men's Singles: Bharat Raghav v/s Alex Lanier

    Mixed Doubles: Samarveer-Radhika v/s Jonathan-Anna

    Women's Singles: Rakshita v/s Lucie

    Women's Singles: Anupama v/s Yi Ting Elsa

    Women's Singles: Unnati v/s Ranithma

    Men's Singles: Ayush v/s Lau Jau

    Men's Singles: Sankar v/s Remus

    Women's Singles: Isha-Devika v/s Prinda-Napha

    Men's Doubles: Arsh-Abhinav v/s Smuch-Phooriwat

    Men's Doubles: Nicholas-Tushar v/s Seiya-Haruki

    Women's Doubles: Shreya-Srinidhi v/s Amber-Tammi

  • 25 Oct 2022 7:35 AM GMT

    Gooood Afternooon!

    Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing 2022 Badminton World Junior Championships. A total of 11 matches featuring Indians today in Spain. Stay tuned!

Badminton Badminton World Federation BWF World Championships 
