Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
BWF World Junior C'ships LIVE: Round of 32 - Unnati Hooda in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Round 32 of the Badminton Junior World Championships.
A total of 8 Indians, including two doubles pair have made it to the Round of 32 of the ongoing Badminton World Junior Championships. All of them will be in action today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Unnati Hooda in action!
Unnati Hooda strides out on court 1. She is up against Gianna Stiglich.
- 26 Oct 2022 8:52 AM GMT
SCHEDULE
Women's Singles: Unnati v/s Gianna
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika v/s Inoue/Ishikawa
Men's Singles: Sankar v/s Porto
Women's Singles: Anupama v/s Zhang
Women's Singles: Rakshita v/s Park
Women's Doubles: Shreya/Srinidhi v/s Emilie/Tea
- 26 Oct 2022 8:49 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
Welcome to yet another day of Badminton action from the Junior World Championships. A total of six matches featuring Indians in the R32 today. How many of them will advance further?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Next Story