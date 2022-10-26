Log In
Badminton

BWF World Junior C'ships LIVE: Round of 32 - Unnati Hooda in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Round 32 of the Badminton Junior World Championships.

Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian has become the Jr World No. 1 in badminton
Sankar Muthusamy (Source: PBL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-26T14:45:10+05:30

A total of 8 Indians, including two doubles pair have made it to the Round of 32 of the ongoing Badminton World Junior Championships. All of them will be in action today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

  • 26 Oct 2022 9:15 AM GMT

    Unnati Hooda in action!

    Unnati Hooda strides out on court 1. She is up against Gianna Stiglich.

  • 26 Oct 2022 8:52 AM GMT

    SCHEDULE

    Women's Singles: Unnati v/s Gianna

    Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika v/s Inoue/Ishikawa

    Men's Singles: Sankar v/s Porto

    Women's Singles: Anupama v/s Zhang

    Women's Singles: Rakshita v/s Park

    Women's Doubles: Shreya/Srinidhi v/s Emilie/Tea

  • 26 Oct 2022 8:49 AM GMT

    Goood Afternooon!

    Welcome to yet another day of Badminton action from the Junior World Championships. A total of six matches featuring Indians in the R32 today. How many of them will advance further?

    Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Badminton Badminton World Federation BWF World Championships 
