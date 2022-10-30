Log In
Badminton

BWF Junior World C'ships LIVE: Sankar Muthusamy's final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2022 BWF Junior World Championships FINAL.

BWF Junior World Cships LIVE: Sankar Muthusamys final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Sankar Muthusamy in action (BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-30T19:24:44+05:30

Sankar Muthusamy will take on Chinese Taipei's Kau Kaun Lin in the final of men's singles at the BWF Junior World Badminton Championships today. The 18-year-old has the chance to become the first ever men's singles world champion from India.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

