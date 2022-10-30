Badminton
BWF Junior World C'ships LIVE: Sankar Muthusamy's final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2022 BWF Junior World Championships FINAL.
Sankar Muthusamy will take on Chinese Taipei's Kau Kaun Lin in the final of men's singles at the BWF Junior World Badminton Championships today. The 18-year-old has the chance to become the first ever men's singles world champion from India.
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2022 1:54 PM GMT
Sankar is way higher ranked
Sankar Muthusamy is way higher ranked compared to his opponent. Take a look at how they stack up against each other.
- 30 Oct 2022 1:24 PM GMT
Sankar's match delayed
The mixed doubles final lasts for more than an hour, and inevitably Sankar's match has been pushed back by a bit. We still have the women's singles final to be played before Sankar takes court.
- 30 Oct 2022 12:39 PM GMT
Sankar Muthusamy in action in a bit!
Sankar Muthusamy v/s Kuo Kaun Lin will be the third match of the final day. The Indian should be in action post 6:45pm tentatively after the first two matches.
- 30 Oct 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Can Sankar become first men's singles World Champion from India?
Sankar Muthusamy, if he wins today, will become the first-ever men's singles World Champion from India across age group. No Indian man has won the singles world title in junior or senior category.
The only Indians to be crowned Badminton World Champions are Saina Nehwal (Junior women's singles), and PV Sindhu (Women's Singles).
- 30 Oct 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Previous Indian medallists at Junior WorldsAparna Popat - Silver in 1996
Saina - Silver in 2006 , Gold in 2008
Gurusaidutt - Bronze 2008
Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy - Bronze in 2010
Sameer Verma - Bronze in 2011
Siril Verma - Silver in 2015
Lakshya Sen - Silver in 2018
- 30 Oct 2022 12:16 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
It is the D-day at the 2022 BWF Junior World Championships. It is the D-day for Sankar Muthusamy. The 18-year-old has history in his sights as he takes on Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin in the men's singles final today.
