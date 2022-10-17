Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Junior World C'ships LIVE: India v/s Iceland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Iceland from the Badminton Junior Mixed Team World Championships.

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)
X

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-17T14:12:59+05:30

India will kickstart start their Mixed Team Junior World Badminton Championships campaign against Iceland today. The Indians are drawn in Group B alongside Australia, China, Slovenia and Iceland and will look to improve their 12th-placed finish from last season.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai BWF World Championships 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X