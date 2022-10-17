Badminton
Badminton Junior World C'ships LIVE: India v/s Iceland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Iceland from the Badminton Junior Mixed Team World Championships.
India will kickstart start their Mixed Team Junior World Badminton Championships campaign against Iceland today. The Indians are drawn in Group B alongside Australia, China, Slovenia and Iceland and will look to improve their 12th-placed finish from last season.
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2022 8:42 AM GMT
UP NEXT: Women's doubles!
India's Isharani and Devika will now take on Lilja and Ingvarsdottir in the women's doubles clash. Can India blank Iceland 5-0?
- 17 Oct 2022 8:41 AM GMT
Arsh-Abhinav WINSS!
Arsh and Abhinav pocket yet another win for India. They win 21-10, 21-11. India leads 4-0.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:36 AM GMT
11-7
A much better display from Iceland, but the Indians lead 11-7 in the second game.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:29 AM GMT
India takes Game 1
Arsh and Abhinav cruise to take the first game 21-10. Can they too wrap this up in straight games?
- 17 Oct 2022 8:24 AM GMT
Arsh-Abhinav leads!
Another easy game loading for India as Arsh and Abhinav leads 11-5 at the first mid-game break.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:16 AM GMT
UP NEXT: Men's Singles
India's Arsh and Abhinav will take on Gigja and Helgason up next in the men's singles contest.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:15 AM GMT
INDIA WINS THE TIE!
The victory for Unnati Hooda means that India have won this tie against Iceland with two matches still to play. They lead 3-0, but we will still have to go through the dead rubbers since these are pool stage matches.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:14 AM GMT
UNNATI HOODA WINS!
As easy as it can get for Unnati Hooda as she defeats Lilja Bu 21-6, 21-7.
- 17 Oct 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Unnati takes Game 1
The writing is on the wall now for Iceland as Unnati Hooda wins the first game 21-6.
- 17 Oct 2022 7:57 AM GMT
Unnati leads!
Time for the first mid-game break, and Unnati leads 11-2.