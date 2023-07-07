Badminton
Badminton Junior Asia C'ships: India wins 5-0 against Bangladesh- HIGHLIGHTS
The junior Indian badminton team made light work of Bangladesh to win the first game of the Badminton Junior Asia Championships.
Indian junior team completely dominated Bangladesh to win the first group game 5-0 at Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships.
India will meet Hong Kong tomorrow in the second game and a win against Hong Kong can strengthen the chances of the knockout stage as the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 July 2023 11:22 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
We will be back with more coverage tomorrow as India will be playing Hong Kong in the second group game tomorrow.
- 7 July 2023 11:11 AM GMT
India 5-0 Bangladesh
India wins the game with complete domination with a score of 5-0 winning all the matches in straight games.
- 7 July 2023 10:24 AM GMT
India 3-0 Bangladesh
Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah make light work of their opponents to get two more points for India and India has won the match also.
- 7 July 2023 9:56 AM GMT
India take the lead after winning the first game.
The pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma win the mixed doubles match in straight games 21-12, 21-10, and win the first points for India.
India 1-0 Bangladesh