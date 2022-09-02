Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Japan Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: HS Prannoy loses to Chou Tien-chen in thriller — Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch all the live updates from the quarterfinal clash between HS Prannoy and Chou Tien-chen at the Japan Open 2022. Follow here.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2022 from Osaka!
It has come down to HS Prannoy as the last man standing at the BWF Super 750 tournament as the World No. 18 Indian shuttler will take on fourth-seeded Chou Tien-chen for a place in the semi-finals.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2022 4:56 AM GMT
And what a close, close miss for HSP!
This is another heartbreak for HS Prannoy as he saves 3 match points but still couldn't win the match! SO SO CLOSE THIS WAS!
This will hurt a lot too because HSP was the better player in this one for a good part.
But it is the WR 6 who wins, 21-17, 15-21, 22-20 in a high-octane men's singles quarterfinal that lasted 1 hour 21 mins!
- 2 Sep 2022 4:51 AM GMT
Both players are tired here...
It's been gruelling
Next Story