Badminton
Japan Open 2025 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen win – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first round of 2025 Japan Open Super 750.
Japan Open Super 750 LIVE: Top Indian shuttlers, including the likes of former badminton world No 1 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, world championships medallist Lakshya Sen, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and others open their campaign at the 2025 Japan Open Super 750 on Wednesday.
Satwik-Chirag will be the first of the seven Indian shuttlers/pairs in action on the second day of the competition, when they go up against South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 16 July 2025 7:08 AM GMT
First Round exit for Unnati Hooda
Indian youngster Unnati Hooda faced a first-round exit at the Japan Open, losing in straight games to world no.7 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.
Unnati showed a better defense in the second game, but it wasn't enough for her to challenge the experienced Pornpawee, who closed the match comfortably without much pressure.
Final Score: Unnati Hooda (IND) 8-21, 12-21 Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)
- 16 July 2025 6:47 AM GMT
Chochuwong dominates the opening game to gain an early advantage in the match
Game-1: Unnati Hooda (IND) 8-21 Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)
Pornpawee shifted the gears post the mid-game break and just outclassed Unnati in the opening game, who was able to score just 2 points post the interval.
- 16 July 2025 6:40 AM GMT
Chocuwong takes a big lead at the first mid-game interval
Game-1: Unnati Hooda (IND) 6-11 Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)
Unnati could not offer much challenge in the first half of the opening game as the Thai shuttler used her height to play accurate cross-court drop shots, forcing Unnati to run all around the court.
- 16 July 2025 6:20 AM GMT
Up Next: WS - Unnati Hooda (IND) Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)
This will be the second meeting between the two players after the Thailand Open 2025, where the experienced Pornpawee got the better of young Indian shuttler in straight games, 21-14, 21-11.
- 16 July 2025 5:23 AM GMT
PV Sindhu bows out
An early exit for PV Sindhu, whose struggles continue to rise. The former world champion is outplayed by Sim Yu Jin, losing 15-21, 14-21 in 38 minutes.
This is Sindhu's first loss against the South Korean after four encounters.
- 16 July 2025 5:14 AM GMT
Sindhu hangs on
It was an extremely slow start to the second game for Sindhu and it looked as if Sim would run away with it. But, the Indian has done well to fight back and reduce the deficit to just one point at the mid-game interval.
Sindhu trials 10-11 in the second game.
- 16 July 2025 5:02 AM GMT
PV Sindhu concedes the opening game
The Indian veterans struggles this season have been well documented. It is no different at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium today as Sindhu concedes the opening game 15-21 in 18 minutes.
Some words of wisdom from coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama to his ward.
Can Sindhu turn this around and force a decider against her South Korean opponent?
- 16 July 2025 4:43 AM GMT
PV Sindhu in action!
The double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is now out on court No 1 to open her women's singles campaign.
Sindhu goes up against Sim Yu Jin in what is a second consecutive Indo-Korea clash on court No 1 after the men's doubles match involving Satwik-Chirag.
Sindhu will serve first in the match!