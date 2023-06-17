Asian Games
Badminton

Indonesia Open semis LIVE: Satwik/Chirag reaches final- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023.

Satwik Chirag
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 Jun 2023 11:51 AM GMT

Indian pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae while HS Prannoy will square up against World Champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-17 07:59:57
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyHS Prannoy
