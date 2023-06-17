Badminton
Indonesia Open semis LIVE: Satwik/Chirag reaches final- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023.
Indian pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae while HS Prannoy will square up against World Champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023.
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2023 11:51 AM GMT
Time is running out for HS Prannoy!
Prannoy is behind by 6-13 and he has a mountain to climb here in order to make a comeback.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:46 AM GMT
Two back-to-back mistakes from Prannoy.
Viktor leads 8-4 after Prannoy makes two mistakes on the baseline.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:38 AM GMT
Viktor Axelsen wins the first game 21-15.
HS Prannoy tried but the Dane was too good in the first game and won it 21-15.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Game point for Viktor Axelsen.
Prannoy did well in patches but Viktor leads 20-15 at the moment.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:32 AM GMT
Viktor Axelsen has been brilliant!
Axelsen went from 8-8 to 16-9 quick and the Indian shuttler needs to force a comeback here.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:26 AM GMT
A wide shot by Prannoy!
Prannoy is trailing 8-11 at the mid-game break and the game has been balanced till now.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:25 AM GMT
A mistake from Viktor Axelsen.
Axelsen hits it wide and Prannoy has made it 8-8 at the moment.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Prannoy brings his cross court winner in play!
It is 5-5 at the moment and both shuttlers are trying to upset the rhythm of opponent.
- 17 Jun 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Prannoy gets his first point!
HS Prannoy is up against best in the world and he will need his cross court smash to work today!