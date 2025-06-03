Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu advance; Lakshya, Prannoy crash out

Indian women's singles shuttler PV Sindhu and the dynamic men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament on Tuesday.

However, it was an early exit for Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy in the men's singles event.

Sindhu battles past Okuhara

In a high-intensity women's singles clash, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu edged out Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in a gripping three-game encounter, winning 22-20, 21-23, 21-15.

The contest lasted an exhausting one hour and 19 minutes, adding another dramatic chapter to their long-standing rivalry.

Speaking after her hard-fought win, Sindhu admitted, "Lately, I've been exiting in the early rounds, so winning matches like these is crucial for my confidence and momentum."

With this victory, Sindhu improved her head-to-head record against Okuhara to 11-9. She will now face Thailand’s sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round of 16.

Sindhu and Okuhara, both former world champions, have faced recent struggles on the tour. While Sindhu’s best showing this year was a quarter-final finish at the India Open, Okuhara has failed to advance beyond the second round in any of her last six events.

Their latest face-off saw a rollercoaster of momentum shifts and missed opportunities. Sindhu clinched the opening game by narrowly edging out Okuhara 22-20, saving a game point in the process.

The second game saw more drama. Though Sindhu earned two match points, Okuhara clawed back to win 23-21, forcing a decider.

"In the second game, I could've closed it out earlier, but I played it safe instead of going for winners when I had the chance," Sindhu reflected. "I knew I had to move past that mentally going into the third."

The final game was marked by cautious play. Sindhu led 11-9 at the break and then found her rhythm, smashing her way to a commanding 20-12 lead. She closed the match by converting her fifth match point.

Sindhu admitted that the women’s game has evolved, with longer rallies and stronger defense taking center stage.

"Earlier, it was more about attacking quickly, but now it’s about patience and constructing rallies. There’s been a shift in tempo," she noted.

She acknowledged that despite improvements in her game, she still needs to work on her fitness and consistency.

"It’s been a rough patch since the India Open, but I’m gradually finding rhythm. Staying injury-free and sharpening my skills are my top priorities," she said.

Lakshya Sen falls in a Tough contest

Returning from a back injury, Lakshya Sen displayed resilience against world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi of China. Despite a valiant fight, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist went down 11-21, 22-20, 15-21 in a 65-minute thriller.

Sen staged an impressive comeback in the second game, saving a match point and snatching it 22-20 to force a decider. However, Shi regained control in the final game to end the Indian’s campaign in the opening round.

Shi had entered the tournament as the top-ranked player but slipped to world No. 2 in the latest BWF rankings announced shortly after the match.

HS Prannoy Knocked Out

HS Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, was also shown the door in the first round.

He lost 17-21, 18-21 in straight games to Indonesia's promising youngster Alwi Farhan in a closely contested match.

Satwik-Chirag keep doubles hopes alive

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, brought some cheer by securing their spot in the round of 16.

They bounced back from a game down to defeat the Indonesian pair Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana 18-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a hard-fought 67-minute contest.

Other Indian women fall short

Apart from Sindhu, it was a disappointing day for Indian women shuttlers:

Malvika Bansod, who was leading 21-16, 16-15, had to retire midway due to a knee injury after slipping on court during her match against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Anupama Upadhyaya lost in straight games to South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun (15-21, 9-21).

Rakshitha Ramraj also exited in the opening round, going down 21-14, 15-21, 12-21 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

PV Sindhu and the Satwik-Chirag duo will aim to carry India's hopes forward in the tournament.

Sindhu’s next challenge is against Thai star Pornpawee Chochuwong, while the men’s doubles pair will look to continue their impressive run.