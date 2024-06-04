Badminton
Indonesia Open LIVE: Lakshya advances, Prannoy, Treesa-Gayatri in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' opening round matches from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 in Jakarta.
The Indonesia Open Super 1000 begins today in Jakarta.
Indian players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya and Kiran George in men's singles, and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles will be in action today.
In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will be representing India.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 20-22 Weng, WENG HAS DONE IT! INCREDIBLE!
Weng Hong Yang produced a comeback for the ages after being battered in Game 1 by Kiran. He stormed into a win in Game 2 and in the decider, despite trailing by two match points, scores four consecutive points and takes the game in incredible fashion!
This was more about the brilliance of Weng than Kiran's faltering. Both players can go with their heads held high! We've been treated to a spectacular game.
- 4 Jun 2024 8:06 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 22-20 Weng, we go into a tiebreaker!!!
Went simply wouldn't lie down and has forced a tie breaker! What a game! What a performance by these two!
- 4 Jun 2024 8:04 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 19-18 Weng
Kiran is just two points away from taking this tie. Can he do it?
- 4 Jun 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 17-17 Weng, Weng has tied it!
This game knows no end as Weng has now tied the scoreline!
- 4 Jun 2024 7:59 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 16-14 Weng, this game is turning out to be a classic!
Neither of the two are showing any signs of stopping and we are not complaining!
- 4 Jun 2024 7:56 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 14-12 Weng, Kiran holding on to a slender lead
Both players are battling it out but Kiran is hanging on to his lead by a thread and knows this game is far from over!
- 4 Jun 2024 7:54 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 12-10 Weng, what a comeback by Weng!
Weng has reduced a seven point deficit to just one and has been sensational since the break!
- 4 Jun 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 11-4 Weng, Kiran goes into fifth gear!
Kiran has warded off the early storm and has produced one himself and has an extremely healthy lead heading into the final break of the match. Can he finish what he started?
- 4 Jun 2024 7:48 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 8-4 Weng, superb from Kiran!
The Indian is looking in very good touch now and has somehow managed to get momentum against the Chinese.
- 4 Jun 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Game 3, Kiran 2-2 Weng, Kiran starts much better in Game 3
Kiran has started off Game 3 in a much better way but Weng is still looking very ominous