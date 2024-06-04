Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Indonesia Open LIVE: Lakshya advances, Prannoy, Treesa-Gayatri in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' opening round matches from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 in Jakarta.

HS Prannoy Badminton
X

HS Prannoy in action during a BWF World Tour event. (FILE PHOTO: Badminton Photo/BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT

The Indonesia Open Super 1000 begins today in Jakarta.

Indian players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya and Kiran George in men's singles, and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles will be in action today.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will be representing India.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-06-04 04:15:23
