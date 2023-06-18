Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open Final LIVE: Satwik/Chirag v/s Chia/Soh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the finals of Indonesia Open 2023.

Indonesia Open Final LIVE: Satwik/Chirag v/s Chia/Soh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Jun 2023 9:38 AM GMT

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached their first-ever finals of the BWF Super 1000 event where they will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

The Indian duo has failed to defeat the Malaysian pair in their eight meetings, can they do it today?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-18 06:29:01
>Load More
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X