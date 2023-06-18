Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Indonesia Open Final LIVE: Satwik/Chirag v/s Chia/Soh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the finals of Indonesia Open 2023.
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached their first-ever finals of the BWF Super 1000 event where they will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.
The Indian duo has failed to defeat the Malaysian pair in their eight meetings, can they do it today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-06-18 06:29:01
- 18 Jun 2023 9:28 AM GMT
Chirag Shetty lookes man possessed while playing fast!
Chirag Shetty induces another error from Chia to make it 14-10.
- 18 Jun 2023 9:24 AM GMT
Advantage to the Indian pair!
The Indian pair leads 11-7 and they getting closer to their first ever Super 1000 win.
- 18 Jun 2023 9:19 AM GMT
Chirag Shetty has made another mistake!
Chirag hits one on the net and the Malaysian pair make it 3-3.
