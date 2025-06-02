Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag to spearhead Indian challenge – Preview

The Indian badminton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will once again be expected to lead the Indian side when the 2025 Indonesian Open Super 1000 gets underway at the Istora Senayan from Tuesday.

Satwik-Chirag had an impressive run at last week’s Singapore Open, reaching the semifinals. The duo, who had been away from action since March owing to health issues, will be expected to keep their momentum when they face Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana in the opening round.

Lakshay Sen, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will spearhead the singles challenge.

In men’s singles, Lakshay Sen will have a tough outing against World no 1 Shi Yu Qi of China while HS Prannoy will take on home favourite Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the first round.

Kiran George will take on a higher-ranked World no 10 Yew Kean Loh of Singapore.

In women’s singles, four players including PV Sindhu will be up for some tough action. Anupama Upadhyaya, Rakshitha Ramraj, Malvika Bansod are other names that will be in action.

PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara while Anupama Upadhyaya plays Kim Ga Eun of Korea. Rakshitha Ramraj has drawn world no 9 Supanida Katethong.

Malvika Bansod will be up against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, world no 13.

Draw

Men's Singles: Lakshay Sen vs Shi Yu Qi (China); HS Prannoy vs Alwi Farhan (Indonesia); Kiran George vs Yew Kean Loh (Singapore)

Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyaya vs Kim Ga Eun (Korea); PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara (Japan); Rakshitha Ramraj vs Supanida Katethong; Malvika Bansod vs Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia).

Mixed Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana (Indonesia).

Women Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto (Japan).

Mixed Doubles: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran- Aadya Variyath vs Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan (Chinese Taipei); Rohan Kapoor-Gadde Ruthvika Shivani vs Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara (Japan); Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh vs Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch (Switzerland); Dhruv Kapila- Tanisha Crasto vs Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (Malaysia).

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Indonesia Open Super 1000 on the BWF YouTube channel.