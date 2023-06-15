Indonesia Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in all-India duel, PV Sindhu exits

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lakshya Sen in straight games in an all-Indian second-round duel to progress to the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on Thursday.

The encounter between the two compatriots proved to be a hard-fought battle, but Srikanth exhibited his composure and experience during crucial moments, ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 21-17, 22-20 in the men's singles match. The intense contest lasted approximately 45 minutes.

With this win, Srikanth extended his unbeaten record against his younger compatriot to 3-0, showcasing his dominance over Lakshya.

However, world number 14 PV Sindhu made an early exit once again, losing 21-18 21-16 to her nemesis and world number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a women's singles second-round match.

Sindhu had made opening round exits from the last two events.

Tai Tzu, seeded third, has been the opponent Sindhu had struggled against the most in the international arena and it was no better here with the Chinese Taipei shuttler enhancing her head-to-head record over the Indian to a staggering 19-5.

Sindhu and Tai Tzu's most recent meeting was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where the Chinese Taipei player won 21-14 18-21 21-17.

With Sindhu's loss, the Indian challenge came to an end in the women's singles event.

Earlier in the day, contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

It was even stevens till 17 points before Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to great effect to tire out his younger rival and win four straight points to pocket the first game.

The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.

But the 2021 world championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, had the last laugh as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14 in another second-round match.

In other results of the day, HS Prannoy got better of NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-16 to set up a clash with Kodai Naraoka in the quarter-finals.

The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty trumped over the Chinese pair of He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by 21-17, 21-15 to continue their good run in Indonesia.

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat's campaign ended in pre-quarters as he went down fighting to the world No. 2 and home favourite Anthony Ginting 22-20 15-21 15-21 in one hour and three minutes.

A member of the historic Thomas Cup-winning Indian team from 2022, who won his maiden World Tour title at the Orleans Masters earlier this year, Rajawat had got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the opening round.

Up against the heavyweight, Rajawat showed a spirited fight when he bounced back from a 5-12 deficit to win the first game. But Ginting used all his experience to prevail over the 21-year-old Indian in the next two games and seal a quarterfinal berth.