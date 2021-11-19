Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu wins in straight games to reach semifinals

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu registered a dominant straight games win over Turkey's Neslihan Yigit to enter the women's singles semifinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament.

Reigning world champion Sindhu seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over the unseeded Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0.

𝐒𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐇 😎



Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 books her spot in the last 4 of #IndonesiaMasters2021 after comfortably defeating Neslihan Yigit of 🇹🇷 21-13, 21-10 in the quarter finals 🔥#IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/yImoZud1Mv — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 19, 2021

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.



Sindhu, who has got relatively easy opponents until now, has a tough match ahead as she will face the winner of the quarterfinal between top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.



Later in the day, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on each other in the men's singles quarterfinals.

