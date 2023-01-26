Badminton
Indonesia Masters LIVE: Lakshya Sen moves to quarterfinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from R16 of Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023.
The Badminton World Tour action continues to roll on with the R16 of the 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters. A total of three matches with Indian representation on Day 3 of the event with Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, and Tanisha/Ashwini all in action.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2023 4:00 AM GMT
First Quarterfinal of the Year for Sen
Having suffered early exits at both the Malaysia Open and India Open, Lakshya Sen has reached the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters 2023. This is his first quarterfinal of the year for the Indian.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:58 AM GMT
LAKSHYA WINSSS!
Enough is enough, says Sen as he pockets three in a row to win the match. The final point was a shot gone long from NG Tze Yong as the Indian once again asserts his dominance over him.
The two players have played 4 matches against each other in their career, with Lakshya Sen winning all four matches!
- 26 Jan 2023 3:55 AM GMT
4-straight points
Four straight points for Yong as he reduces his deficit to 17-18. Can Lakshya hang on?
- 26 Jan 2023 3:47 AM GMT
LAKSHYA LEADS
Advantage Lakshya, as he opens up a 11-9 lead before the change of sides. This should be easy to wrap up for the Indian, one feels, as he moves into the better side of the court.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:40 AM GMT
Tight start to the decider
A very tight start to the decider with both players level at 5-5. Remember, Lakshya is in the unfavourable side of the court for now.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:32 AM GMT
Lakshya takes Game 2
East peasy for the Indian as he takes the second game 21-8 without breaking a sweat. Off we go into the decider with a quarterfinal spot at stake.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Lakshya is running away with second game
It just seems as if NG Tze Yong has given up on this game. Lakshya has a massive 18-8 lead and is all set to drag the Malaysian into a decider.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:26 AM GMT
Lakshya on the charge
Lakshya asserting his dominance now as he takes a big 11-5 lead going into the second mid-game break.
- 26 Jan 2023 3:23 AM GMT
Lakshya with an early lead
Lakshya Sen with an early lead in the second game as he races 6-3 ahead.