Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Indonesia Masters LIVE: Lakshya Sen in quarterfinal action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2023.
The 2023 Indonesia Masters enters the quarterfinal stage with two matches of Indian representation. First up, Lakshya Sen will take on Jonathan Christie followed by the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto up against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
2023-01-27 05:40:52
- 27 Jan 2023 5:42 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
The badminton action continues to roll on at Istora Senayan with the quarterfinal battles starting today. As for India, Laskhya Sen will be in action in men's singles followed by the women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa.
Stay tuned!
Next Story