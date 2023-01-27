Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Masters LIVE: Lakshya Sen in quarterfinal action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2023.

lakshya sen bwf badminton world championships commonwealth games gold medal
X

Lakshya Sen will head into the BWF World Championships on the high of winning gold at CWG (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-27T11:13:46+05:30

The 2023 Indonesia Masters enters the quarterfinal stage with two matches of Indian representation. First up, Lakshya Sen will take on Jonathan Christie followed by the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto up against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-27 05:40:52
Badminton Lakshya Sen Ashwini Ponappa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X