Indonesia Masters LIVE - HS Prannoy eyes quarters - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Indonesia Masters 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 3 of the Indonesia Masters
It is day 3 of the Indonesia Masters 2021 and we have six matches with Indian representation. The likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and others will be in action throughout the day for India in Bali.
Live Updates
- 18 Nov 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Axelsen wins Game 1!
21-14 is the set score and Prannoy will be disappointed that he could not sustain the initial fight that he had maintained brilliantly.
- 18 Nov 2021 10:25 AM GMT
Game point for Axelsen!
20-14 in his favor as he looks to seal Game 1
- 18 Nov 2021 10:24 AM GMT
Prannoy-14 Axelsen-19
Two points for Axelsen to win Game 1
- 18 Nov 2021 10:23 AM GMT
Axelsen surges to 17
It isnt looking good for HS Prannoy as he remains 4 points behind his opponent with the score being 17-13 against him
- 18 Nov 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Prannoy-10 Axelsen-12
The two-point gap continues as both shuttlers are trying to get one over their opponent
- 18 Nov 2021 10:19 AM GMT
Axelsen leads at the break!
Its 11-9 in favour of the Dane but Prannoy has kept up the fight in the first half
- 18 Nov 2021 10:13 AM GMT
Prannoy-5 Axelsen-6
No room to extend the lead as both shuttlers are keeping the gap tight
- 18 Nov 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Neck to neck!
The score is 4-4 with both shuttlers aiming to make a breakthrough in the early stages of the game.