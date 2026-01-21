Indonesia Masters 2026: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth move to second round

Star Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, begin their campaign with a fighting win in the opening round of the Indonesia Masters 2026 on Wednesday.

Sindhu saved four game points before registering a straight-game 22-20, 21-28 win over Manami Suizu of Japan, while Kidambi bagged a tiring three-game win over Koki Watanabe.

After a marathon 72-minute game, Kidambi just edged past the higher-ranked Japanese shuttler in extra points of deciding game, 21-15, 21-13, 24-22.

On the other hand, the youngsters Kiran George and Aakarshi Kashyap faced a first-round exit in their respective categories.

Kiran bowed down to Indonesia's Moh. Zaki Ubaidullah, 17-21, 14-21, whereas Aakarshi missed two match points before going down to Julie Jakobsen of Denmark, 21-8, 20-22, 17-21.

Third Consecutive First round exit for Dhruv-Tanisha

The poor form of the top Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto continued as they faced yet another first-round exit at Istora Senayan.

The duo faced a disappointing three-game 21-23, 22-20, 21-6 defeat to lower ranked French pair of Julien Majo and Lea Palermo in the opening round.

This was the second meeting between the two pairs, with the Indians winning the last encounter in three games at the Malaysia Masters 2025.

With this, India's campaign in mixed doubles is over, as earlier in the day, the pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthivika Gadde also faced a first-round exit to the fourth-seeded Thom and Delphine.

