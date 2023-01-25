Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Masters 2023 LIVE: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina in action — Scores, Results, Blog

Kidambi Srikanth suffered a loss in the morning session on Wednesday, but a lot of other top singles players are in action later in the day.

Indonesia Masters 2023 LIVE: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina in action — Scores, Results, Blog
X

Lakshya Sen

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-25T11:41:49+05:30

Lakshya Sen in playing his Round of 32 match against Kodai Naraoka at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Indonesia Masters on Wednesday. While Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out early in the day, a lot of other singles players - HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod - will be in action later today.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-01-25 06:01:50
Badminton Indonesia Masters Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X