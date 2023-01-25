Badminton
Indonesia Masters 2023 LIVE: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina in action — Scores, Results, Blog
Kidambi Srikanth suffered a loss in the morning session on Wednesday, but a lot of other top singles players are in action later in the day.
Lakshya Sen in playing his Round of 32 match against Kodai Naraoka at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Indonesia Masters on Wednesday. While Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out early in the day, a lot of other singles players - HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod - will be in action later today.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2023 6:11 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen wins!
Lakshya Sen marches into the pre-quarterfinals with a convincing win! A huge win over the World Rank 7 Naraoka.
Lakshya will next take on WR 28 NG Tze Yong.
- 25 Jan 2023 6:09 AM GMT
Defeat for Srikanth
Srikanth Kidambi surrendered the first game meekly before giving more of a fight in the second. A straight games loss for him in the R32.
Srikanth Kidambi go down against Rhustavito in straight sets 10-21, 22-24.
- 25 Jan 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Day's Schedule
Schedule for the Day
Men's Singles
Srikanth Kidambi loses to Rustavito 10-21, 22-24
Lakshya Sen vs Kodai Naraoka
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Dwi Wardoyo
Prannoy vs Tsuneyama
Women's Singles
Saina vs YP Pai
Malvika vs Intanon
Aakarshi vs Azurmendi
Mixed Doubles
Tanisha/Ishan vs Delrue/Gicquel
Reddy/Kapoor vs Hidayatullah/Pranata